2014 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9981194
- VIN: 2T1BURHE9EC065945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Toyota Corolla LE
**TOUCHSCREEN!**
**BLUETOOTH**
**REVERSE CAMERA**
Automatic Transmission
157,000km
ONLY $15,995 plus HST and licensing!
*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*
*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Heated Seats
Heated wipers
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
