2014 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9981194

9981194 VIN: 2T1BURHE9EC065945

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

