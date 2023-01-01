Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981194
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9EC065945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2014 Toyota Corolla LE
**TOUCHSCREEN!**
**BLUETOOTH**
**REVERSE CAMERA**
Automatic Transmission
157,000km


ONLY $15,995 plus HST and licensing!

*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*


VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Heated Seats
Heated wipers
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

