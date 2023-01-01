2014 Toyota Prius c ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 0 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9492961

9492961 Stock #: 7356

7356 VIN: JTDKDTB31E1563100

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 46,094 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Prius C Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.