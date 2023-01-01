Menu
2014 Toyota Prius c

46,094 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2014 Toyota Prius c

2014 Toyota Prius c

5dr HB

2014 Toyota Prius c

5dr HB

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,094KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9492961
  • Stock #: 7356
  • VIN: JTDKDTB31E1563100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the low kilometers on this RARE Prius C. If fuel economy is a top priority, look no further. These hatchback's have spacious interiors, easy to drive and park, Toyota's reliability and future high resale value make this a great buy.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Prius C
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

