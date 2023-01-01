Menu
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
CARFAX CLEAN

2014 Toyota RAV4

101,700 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota RAV4

LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

101,700KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV1EW206429

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,700 KM

Vehicle Description

 

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

CARFAX CLEAN

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-XXXX

519-745-5273

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Toyota RAV4