2014 Toyota Sienna

165,434 KM

Details

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

165,434KM
Used
VIN 5TDXK3DC6ES516740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,434 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Toyota Sienna