2014 Toyota Sienna
5DR LE 8-PASS FWD
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
Used
142,364KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC8ES498042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 498042
- Mileage 142,364 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Lumbar Support
Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Coloured Door Panel Insert
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.935 Axle Ratio
79 L Fuel Tank
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Seating
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
Covered Dashboard Storage
driver seat vertical adjustment
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
driver seat recline adjustment
passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block
Wheels: 17 5 Spoke Alloy w/Locks
driver foldable armrest
electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft
715 kg (5
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: USB audio input
6 speakers and Vacuum Fluorescent Display (VFD)
995 lbs)
Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2014 Toyota Sienna