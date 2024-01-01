Menu
BC Car! Great Condition VW Jetta 2.0! Equipped with Heated Seats, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

119,000 KM

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline+ Heated Seats | Cruise Control Bluetooth

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline+ Heated Seats | Cruise Control Bluetooth

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
119,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ8EM260375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Car! Great Condition VW Jetta 2.0! Equipped with Heated Seats, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
2014 Volkswagen Jetta