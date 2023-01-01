Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

117,000 KM

Details Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2.0L COMFORTLINE

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

117,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9691678
  • Stock #: 2302058
  • VIN: 3VWDK7AJ6EM352805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

