$14,990+ tax & licensing
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
2.0L COMFORTLINE
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
117,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9691678
- Stock #: 2302058
- VIN: 3VWDK7AJ6EM352805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2