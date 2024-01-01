$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Acura TLX
4dr Sdn FWD Tech
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
Used
169,319KM
VIN 19UUB1F56FA800617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,319 KM
Vehicle Description
great
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Warning-Front
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
AcuraLink Selective Service Internet Access
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured front splash guards
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 225/55R17 97H M+S
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
4.57 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve VTEC 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Dual-Clutch -inc: paddle shifters
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
adjustable front/rear head restraints
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory
4-way power adjustment passenger's seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
