Great Condition, Accident Free Acura TLX with Tech and Aero Package. Equipped with Precision 4 wheel steering, Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, ELS Studio Premium Sound, AcuraWatch ( Forward Collision Warning system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation), Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Jewel Eye Headlights

2015 Acura TLX

107,000 KM

2015 Acura TLX

Aero Pkg | Tech Pkg | Accident Free

2015 Acura TLX

Aero Pkg | Tech Pkg | Accident Free

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
107,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UUB1F50FA800886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2504162
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Acura TLX with Tech and Aero Package. Equipped with Precision 4 wheel steering, Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, ELS Studio Premium Sound, AcuraWatch ( Forward Collision Warning system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation), Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Jewel Eye Headlights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
