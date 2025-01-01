$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Acura TLX
Aero Pkg | Tech Pkg | Accident Free
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2504162
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Acura TLX with Tech and Aero Package. Equipped with Precision 4 wheel steering, Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, ELS Studio Premium Sound, AcuraWatch ( Forward Collision Warning system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation), Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Jewel Eye Headlights
