$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive
2015 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,198KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA3C3G52FNS75188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB5188
- Mileage 104,198 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tricity Auto
2018 Honda HR-V LX 4WD CVT 151,773 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD 99,157 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 135,823 KM $16,200 + tax & lic
Email Tricity Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2015 BMW 3 Series