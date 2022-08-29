$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Verano
Location
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
134,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9038272
- Stock #: 133845
- VIN: 1G4PP5SK0F4133845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
