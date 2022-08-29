Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Buick Verano

134,887 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Verano

2015 Buick Verano

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Verano

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 9038272
  2. 9038272
  3. 9038272
  4. 9038272
  5. 9038272
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9038272
  • Stock #: 133845
  • VIN: 1G4PP5SK0F4133845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 133845
  • Mileage 134,887 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 199,880 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima 4dr ...
 74,868 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 183,332 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory