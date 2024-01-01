$7,425+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet City Express
Cargo Van FWD 115" LS
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
Used
222,695KM
VIN 3N63M0YN3FK695185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 695185
- Mileage 222,695 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
antenna
Floor Console
glovebox
Cargo hooks
Theft-deterrent system
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
GVWR
Power Options
Power
Safety
Onstar
Air Bags
brake
safety belts
Convenience
Console
Power Outlet
Seating
SEAT ADJUSTER
Suspension
Suspension
Trim
Grille
Additional Features
Rear
Steering
Exhaust
Wheels
Manual
All Windows
Floor Covering
voltmeter
bumpers
door handles
storage
cargo area
fuel level
CLOTH
alternator
Single
Visors
MIRRORS
BLACK
SOLID
Rear Drum
brakes
headlamps
doors
Front
Interior
Tools
horn
Lighting
Instrumentation
Front and Rear
6.5
AUXILIARY
paint
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Tires
driver and front passenger
front passenger
manual-folding
odometer with trip odometer
Tire
3-point
centre
150 amps
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
12-Volt
Vinyl
Audio system feature
Wipers
halogen
spare
Headliner
Body
frontal
STANDARD
mechanical jack and wheel wrench
parking
outside
power with driver Express-Up/Down
fixed
Warning tones
Solar-Ray light-tinted
single-zone manual
foot apply
delete
Mats
Fuel tank capacity
analogue with speedometer
engine temperature and oil pressure
License plate kit
front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
headlamp on and key-in-ignition
front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
Traction control and vehicle stability enhancement system
Cup holders 2 front
open
2-speakers in front doors
Padded
over driver and passenger
slide
Front Disc
single-note
driver and right-front passenger with Passenger Sensing System
head/side-curtain
15 (38.1 cm) steel
full-size with steel wheel
185/60R15C
95/92T TL
provisions only
Dark Silver with Black accents
convex spotter (wide angle)
sliding driver and passenger
driver manual
recline and height
slide and recline
multifunctional mobile office
front vinyl
includes 16 oz. cup holder and 32 oz bottle holder
binder size
map and cargo area
open pocket rear of passenger seat
reinforced mounting points (weld nuts)
6 D rings in rear
4751 lbs.
(2155 kg)
rear multi-stage leaf springs
14.5 gallons
54.9 litres
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
2015 Chevrolet City Express