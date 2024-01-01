Menu
<p>CERTIFIED</p><p>CARFAX CLEAN</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

108,200 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 1g1pc5sb1f7195987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED

CARFAX CLEAN

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
