Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,421

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT 2LT | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT 2LT | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 5048397
  2. 5048397
  3. 5048397
  4. 5048397
  5. 5048397
Contact Seller

$11,421

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,351KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5048397
  • Stock #: A4909
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB1F7215424
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Power Seat, Alloys, One Owner, Accident Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2014 Dodge Journey R/T
 83,195 KM
$16,388 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST | B...
 77,311 KM
$23,987 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 111,152 KM
$26,952 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory