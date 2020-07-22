Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

50,221 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
4dr Sdn 1LT | Low Km! | Heated Seats |

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

  1. 5637183
  2. 5637183
50,221KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5637183
  • Stock #: X9064A
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB8F7176644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Autumn Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X9064A
  • Mileage 50,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Remote Start, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, A/C, Low Km!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
