2015 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 1LT

Location

Waterloo Kia

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

519-772-0783

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,852KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4806615
  • Stock #: 20142A
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK0F6367411
Exterior Colour
Tungsten (MET)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our beautiful 2015 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT. “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. ONE OWNER!! ACCIDENT FREE!! This 2015 Chevy Equinox is finished in Tungsten Grey metallic over cloth seating. This 4 cylinder Equinox features a BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, AUTO LIGHTS, ALLOY WHEELS, ROOF RAILS plus much more! This 2015 Equinox comes fully certified and completely detailed. This vehicle is market priced and won’t last long. Please CALL or EMAIL us TODAY to book your appointment!! FINANCING and WARRANTY options available. We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.

Additional Features
  • 1LH26

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Waterloo Kia

Waterloo Kia

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

