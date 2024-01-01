Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

177,130 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT

11913866

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT

Location

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,130KM
VIN 3GCUKREC8FG202608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,130 KM

Vehicle Description

x

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Driver Information Centre

Safety

Airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Convenience

engine temperature

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System

Mechanical

GVWR
Pick up box

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
Chrome
battery
cargo area
fuel level
alternator
BUMPER
Visors
brakes
headlamps
Front
Assist handle
External Engine Oil Cooler
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Mouldings
body colour
Seat
bodyside
Lamps
150 amps
Cooling
Frame
Tailgate
Wheelhouse liners
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
electric power steering (EPS) assist
fully-boxed
hydroformed front section
top
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer
CornerStep
cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
deep-tinted
maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
voltage and oil pressure
warning messages and vehicle information
Body
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger
EZ-Lift and Lower
and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System
front passenger on A-pillar
rack-and-pinion
rear bumper
seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger
rear chrome
heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr
Tire carrier lock
keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap
7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
halogen reflector
locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500