2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,400 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 8 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9040999

9040999 Stock #: U9031C

U9031C VIN: 3GCUKREC2FG441412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 191,865 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior tinted windows Convenience Telescopic Steering Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.