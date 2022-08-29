$23,400+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,400
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,865 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. WATERLOO HONDA'S PRE-OWNED BUY SMART PROGRAM - With the purchase of this vehicle, you will receive the following benefits at no additional cost: * BEST PRICE FIRSTTired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed! * 90-DAY NO SURPRISE POLICYWe will repair or replace defective brakes, bulbs and batteries within the first 90 days of purchase. * EXCHANGE PRIVILEGEHave a change of heart? No problem! We offer an exclusive 7-day or 1,000km vehicle exchange policy so you can swap it for any other vehicle on our lot of equal or lesser value with no questions asked. * BRAKE PADS FOR LIFEReceive free brake pads for the life of your vehicle when you regularly service at Waterloo Honda.All vehicles purchased under Waterloo Honda's BUY SMART PROGRAM are delivered with a full tank of gas!This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options:This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum.Wheelhouse liners, rear, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, 4WD, active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door, Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower, Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion.Visit Us Today Stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
