$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr HB RS Auto
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 132927
- Mileage 120,441 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs smooth. Great condition. Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm/auto, 2500 rpm/manual)
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Alternator, 100 amps
Front wheel drive
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Battery rundown protection
Suspension, Sport
Steering, power, Electric Power Steering (EPS)
Brakes, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust tip
Exhaust, stainless-steel, heavy-duty
Mechanical jack with tools
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canada Cars
