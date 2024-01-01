2015 Chevrolet Sonic

Menu
<p>Runs smooth. Great condition. <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1730411995447_9884302102785625 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm/auto, 2500 rpm/manual)</p><p>Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio</p><p>Alternator, 100 amps</p><p>Front wheel drive</p><p>Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps</p><p>Battery rundown protection</p><p>Suspension, Sport</p><p>Steering, power, Electric Power Steering (EPS)</p><p>Brakes, 4-wheel disc</p><p>Exhaust tip</p><p>Exhaust, stainless-steel, heavy-duty</p><p>Mechanical jack with tools</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 132927
  • Mileage 120,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Cabin Air Filter
CUP HOLDERS
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Engine Immobilizer
Assist handles
driver seat
instrument panel
Front centre console
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Content theft alarm
Theft-deterrent system
SHIFT KNOB

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
3.53 Final Drive Ratio
Mechanical jack with tools

Safety

Brake Assist
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Electronic brake force distribution
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
safety belts
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats

Power Options

Power

Windows

Tinted

Media / Nav / Comm

2

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Suspension

Suspension

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Exhaust
Armrest
Wheels
Chrome
SPORT
battery
door handles
odometer
fuel range
SPORTY
alternator
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
PEDALS
map pocket
ENGINE
ignition
bottle holders
brakes
headlamps
Interior
steering column
Dual-stage
Exhaust Tip
Door Locks
SEATS
Driver
Lighting
Instrumentation
AUXILIARY
WINDOWS
Piano black accents
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
Tires
driver and front passenger
knee
Seat
Adjustable
4-wheel disc
Axle
blackwall
head curtain
heavy-duty
keys
Tire
3-point
Mirror
all seating positions
front passenger and rear outboard
fore/aft
Audio system feature
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
rear-window electric
438 cold-cranking amps
ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
inside rearview manual day/night
mounted audio and phone interface controls
driver and right-front passenger
10 total
Electric power steering (EPS)
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
frontal
up/down
solar absorbing
driver 4-way manual
covered
rocker
outside
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
front passenger seatback
tilt and telescoping
front passenger 2-way manual
single-zone manual
trunk/cargo area
T115/70R16
driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
side-front and rear outboard seating positions
thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions
100 amps
premium 6-speaker system
on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets
2 front and 1 rear
Driver Information Centre with trip odometer
average fuel economy and average vehicle speed
stainless-steel
foldable
interior overhead courtesy
chrome belt-line
height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests
Temperature sensor
leather-trimmed with satin silver and chrome accents
analog with kph speedometer
Lift handle
trip odometer and fuel gauge
pollutant
halogen composite
rear and dual front reading lamps
TILT-SLIDING WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR
P205/50R17 ALL-SEASON
power with driver Express-Up and Down with anti-pinch feature
Cargo shelf floor
Cargo privacy shade
upper rear
flat bottom
17 (43.2 cm) Midnight Silver aluminum
front (Unique RS design.)
manual-folding (Mirror caps have a Black Granite Metallic finish.)
3-spoke leather-wrapped with contrasting stitching
Instrumentation with analog tachometer; digital speedometer
sport brushed aluminum with rubber grips
148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm/auto
2500 rpm/manual)

2015 Chevrolet Sonic