2015 Chrysler Town & Country

169,995 KM

Details Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Canada Cars

519-885-2500

4DR WGN TOURING

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_NoBadges

169,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9177883
  • Stock #: 740123
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG3FR740123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,995 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

