2015 Dodge Journey

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,790

+ tax & licensing
$12,790

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT NO Accidents

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT NO Accidents

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$12,790

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6872721
  • Stock #: 2103086
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5FT751510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You Deserve a GREAT CAR ! Enjoy Contactless Car Shopping
WE Deliver, SKIP the DRIVE and save your time.!!!

We deliver up to 300KM (delivery fee applicable)

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

