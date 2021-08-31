Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

107,650 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

LIMITED | NAV | BACKUP CAM

2015 Dodge Journey

LIMITED | NAV | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7898817
  • Stock #: Y9168A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG4FT553467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Park assist, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

