2015 Dodge Journey

$16,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9739669

9739669 Stock #: 2302052

2302052 VIN: 3C4PDCCG0FT751382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 103,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.