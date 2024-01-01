Menu
2015 Ford Escape

183,393 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

183,393KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX3FUB76630

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,393 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Steering

Heated Seats

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

2015 Ford Escape