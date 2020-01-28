Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Monarch Auto Sales

35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6

519-591-1644

Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4564956
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G98FUA00654
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 NO ACCIDENT, OFF LEASE ONE OWNER,FROM FORD CANADA, NO HIDDEN FEES, AUTOMATIC, Aircondition, ONLY 51,000 KM, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, PW,PL,PM,PS,HEATED SEAT,KEYLESS ENTRY,ABS BREAKS, 4 CYL This car includes a CARPROOF history report, and is guaranteed lien free. NO ADMIN FEES! Buy with Confidence. Applicable taxes and licensing extra.financing available. Contact me if you have questions at 5195911644

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monarch Auto Sales

2015 Ford Escape SE
 51,000 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
Monarch Auto Sales

Monarch Auto Sales

35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-591-XXXX

(click to show)

519-591-1644

Send A Message