2015 Ford Escape

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7523809
  • Stock #: 2108242
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX6FUC69184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO Accidents,
- Leather
- Backup Camera
- Dual Climate Control
- Heated Seats

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

