!!!! 2015 FORD FIESTA SE ONLY 89000KM!!!! No accident, no hidden fees, automatic, PW, PS, PL, Cruise control, traction control, bluetooth, keyless entry, 4CYL. This car includes CARPROOF history report and is guaranteed lien free and no admin fees. If there are any other questions please don't hesitate to contact me at 519-591-1644
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Rear Window Defrost
- Stability Control
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Spoiler
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
