2015 Ford Focus
ST
2015 Ford Focus
ST
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
192,149KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3L90FL290410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # FF916B
- Mileage 192,149 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Email Parkway Ford Sales
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Parkway Ford Sales
866-980-6752
2015 Ford Focus