<p>Good shape, runs and drives well. Selling cert $6,995+HST+LIC</p>

2015 Ford Focus

188,500 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus

SE

11952177

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 1fadp3f26fl290782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5990
  • Mileage 188,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Good shape, runs and drives well. Selling cert $6,995+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2015 Ford Focus