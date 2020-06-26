2015 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
519-745-5273
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Back-Up Camera
- Bluetooth Connection
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Tire Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2