Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Focus

136,708 KM

Details Features

$13,725

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,725

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8620451
  2. 8620451
  3. 8620451
  4. 8620451
  5. 8620451
  6. 8620451
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$13,725

+ taxes & licensing

136,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8620451
  • Stock #: 309135
  • VIN: 1FADP3K27FL309135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 0 KM
$19,725 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte
173,320 KM
$10,925 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Commander ...
 118,546 KM
$12,425 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory