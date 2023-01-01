$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10186062
- VIN: 3FA6P0H98FR298482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Fusion SE
**CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!!**
**NEW TIRES**
**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**
113,000km
ONLY $15,995 plus HST and licensing!
CERTIFIED!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Reverse camera
Power locks
Alloys
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
