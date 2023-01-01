Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Fusion

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

  1. 1679675528
  2. 1679675530
  3. 1679675532
  4. 1679675528
  5. 1679675528
  6. 1679675529
  7. 1679675528
  8. 1679675528
  9. 1679675528
  10. 1679675526
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9759901
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H70FR147974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2015 Ford Fusion SE



**CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!!**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**

173,000km

ONLY $13,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Reverse camera
Power locks
Alloys
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dial A Tire

2015 Ford Fusion SE
 173,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey R...
 177,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 157,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Dial A Tire

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Call Dealer

519-578-XXXX

(click to show)

519-578-8473

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory