2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
195,939KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR1ZM0FKA61172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 195,939 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van