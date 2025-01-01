Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Waterloo, ON

2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

195,939 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
12256180

2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1741366796
  2. 1741366796
  3. 1741366796
  4. 1741366796
  5. 1741366796
  6. 1741366796
  7. 1741366796
  8. 1741366796
  9. 1741366796
  10. 1741366796
  11. 1741366796
  12. 1741366796
  13. 1741366796
  14. 1741366796
  15. 1741366796
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,939KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR1ZM0FKA61172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 195,939 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect XL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Ford Transit Connect XL 222,814 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL SE BACKUP CAMERA EXTRA 4 summer tires with rims for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL SE BACKUP CAMERA EXTRA 4 summer tires with rims 46,705 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2008 Toyota Yaris LE 120,940 KM SOLD

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van