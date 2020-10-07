Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Terrain

86,137 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLE w-SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLE w-SLE-2

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 5893056
  2. 5893056
  3. 5893056
  4. 5893056
  5. 5893056
  6. 5893056
Contact Seller

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

86,137KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5893056
  • Stock #: A5035A
  • VIN: 2GKFLWEK5F6251891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5035A
  • Mileage 86,137 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, SLE-2, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Low Km!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2016 Jeep Cherokee L...
 176,693 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 147,949 KM
$27,987 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 80,224 KM
$9,874 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory