Great Condition Honda Civic EX! Equipped with a Sunroof, LaneWatch Camera, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloys.

2015 Honda Civic

140,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | LaneWatch | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

2015 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | LaneWatch | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F52FH038337

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2405187
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Great Condition Honda Civic EX! Equipped with a Sunroof, LaneWatch Camera, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloys.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Honda Civic