2015 Honda Civic
LX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2405175
- Mileage 104,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Dealer Serviced Honda Civic! Equipped with Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group
Vehicle Features
