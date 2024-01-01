$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
EX Sunroof | Lane Watch Camera | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Used
85,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F59FH030235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2406240
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Reverse Park Assist
CVT
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
