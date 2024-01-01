Menu
2015 Honda Civic

85,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | Lane Watch Camera | Backup Camera

2015 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof | Lane Watch Camera | Backup Camera

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
85,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F59FH030235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2406240
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487

2015 Honda Civic