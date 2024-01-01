$16,825+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
4dr Auto LX
2015 Honda Civic
4dr Auto LX
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$16,825
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,117KM
VIN 2HGFB2F41FH003232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,117 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Mechanical
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S)
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Additional Features
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
1 USB device connector
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function
front speakers and rear speakers
steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
2015 Honda Civic