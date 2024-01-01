Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

69,117 KM

Details Features

$16,825

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Location

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 11550057
  2. 11550057
  3. 11550057
  4. 11550057
  5. 11550057
  6. 11550057
  7. 11550057
  8. 11550057
  9. 11550057
  10. 11550057
  11. 11550057
  12. 11550057
  13. 11550057
  14. 11550057
  15. 11550057
  16. 11550057
  17. 11550057
  18. 11550057
  19. 11550057
  20. 11550057
  21. 11550057
  22. 11550057
  23. 11550057
  24. 11550057
Contact Seller

$16,825

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,117KM
VIN 2HGFB2F41FH003232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,117 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S)
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
1 USB device connector
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function
front speakers and rear speakers
steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canada Cars

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 134,755 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 180,311 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC 138,956 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Cars

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,825

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic