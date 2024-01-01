$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
EX Sunroof | LaneWatch | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2407293
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic EX! Equipped with a Sunroof, LaneWatch Camera, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloys.
Vehicle Features
1-888-741-7487