HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MORE!

2015 Honda Civic

142,384 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL |

11944371

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,384KM
VIN 2HGFB2F4XFH056091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D9009B
  • Mileage 142,384 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Honda Civic