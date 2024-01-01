Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Honda Civic! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group.

2015 Honda Civic

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

LX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
11991135

2015 Honda Civic

LX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Cruise Control

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F43FH033378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2411534
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Honda Civic! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2015 Honda Civic LX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Cruise Control for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Honda Civic LX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Cruise Control 132,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Sunroof | i-Active Sense | BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Steering | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Sunroof | i-Active Sense | BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Steering | Heated Seats 47,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD | TSS | Backup Camera| Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD | TSS | Backup Camera| Heated Seats 70,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic