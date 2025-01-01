Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic Touring! Equipped with Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2015 Honda Civic

150,000 KM

2015 Honda Civic

Touring Navi | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

2015 Honda Civic

Touring Navi | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F77FH017596

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic Touring! Equipped with Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

2015 Honda Civic