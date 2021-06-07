$14,900 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 5 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7335074

7335074 Stock #: U8716

U8716 VIN: 2HGFB2F58FH054638

Exterior Colour

Interior Colour

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 51,560 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof

