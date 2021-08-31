+ taxes & licensing
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Well maintained 2015 Honda Civic in excellent condition. Can accommodate 5 passengers and includes feature such as air conditioning, alloy wheels, cruise control, dvd/entertainment, heated seats, power seats, keyless entry, and power windows and much more. Car-fax report is also available upon request. For more information, Contact Canada Cars at 5195882734 or email at contactcanadacars@gmail.com
