2015 Honda Civic

148,981 KM

Details

$14,695

+ tax & licensing
$14,695

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto EX

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto EX

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$14,695

+ taxes & licensing

148,981KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8006481
  Stock #: 061322
  VIN: 2HGFB2F55FH061322

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 061322
  • Mileage 148,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained 2015 Honda Civic in excellent condition. Can accommodate 5 passengers and includes feature such as air conditioning, alloy wheels, cruise control, dvd/entertainment, heated seats, power seats, keyless entry, and power windows and much more. Car-fax report is also available upon request. For more information, Contact Canada Cars at 5195882734 or email at contactcanadacars@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

