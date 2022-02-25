Menu
2015 Honda Civic

10,000 KM

Details Features

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Si MANUAL | NO Accidents | NAVI

2015 Honda Civic

Si MANUAL | NO Accidents | NAVI

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

10,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8373756
  Stock #: 2203104
  VIN: 2HGFG4A57FH100688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

