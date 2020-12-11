Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

92,735 KM

Details Description Features

$17,865

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,865

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr SE | Rear Cam | Bluetooth | Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr SE | Rear Cam | Bluetooth | Alloys

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 6350036
  2. 6350036
  3. 6350036
  4. 6350036
  5. 6350036
  6. 6350036
  7. 6350036
  8. 6350036
  9. 6350036
  10. 6350036
  11. 6350036
  12. 6350036
  13. 6350036
Contact Seller

$17,865

+ taxes & licensing

92,735KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6350036
  • Stock #: A5173
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H47FH107214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5173
  • Mileage 92,735 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Back up Cam, Bluetooth, 5 Passenger, Alloy WheelsBustard Chrysler prides ourselves on our expansive used car inventory. We have over 100 pre-owned units in stock of all makes and models, with the largest selection of pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM products in the tri-cities. Our used inventory is hand-selected and we only sell the best vehicles, for a fair price. We use a market-based pricing system so that you can be confident youre getting the best deal. With over 25 years of financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit! We strive to be 100% transparent, and we stand behind the products we sell. For your peace of mind, we offer a 3 day/250 km exchange as well as a 30-day limited warranty on all certified used vehicles. COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized before and after each use, including test drives and deliveries. We offer a full suite of customizable online-only services upon request, including virtual and at-home test drives, contactless paperwork processing, and free home delivery within a specified geographic distance. Check out our complete inventory, apply for financing, or view free CarFax reports for all our used inventory online at https://www.bustard.com.Bustard Chrysler prides ourselves on our expansive used car inventory. We have over 100 pre-owned units in stock of all makes and models, with the largest selection of pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM products in the tri-cities. Our used inventory is hand-selected and we only sell the best vehicles, for a fair price. We use a market-based pricing system so that you can be confident you’re getting the best deal. With over 25 years of financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved – whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit! We strive to be 100% transparent, and we stand behind the products we sell. For your peace of mind, we offer a 3 day/250 km exchange as well as a 30-day limited warranty on all certified used vehicles. COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized before and after each use, including test drives and deliveries. We offer a full suite of customizable online-only services upon request, including virtual and at-home test drives, contactless paperwork processing, and free home delivery within a specified geographic distance. Check out our complete inventory, apply for financing, or view free CarFax reports for all our used inventory online at https://www.bustard.com.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 21,318 KM
$47,984 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue AW...
 64,252 KM
$17,783 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 21,159 KM
$48,873 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory