$27,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2015 Honda CR-V
2015 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
73,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9271612
- Stock #: 2211472
- VIN: 2HKRM4H78FH116157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2211472
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2