2015 Honda CR-V

73,000 KM

Details Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9271612
  • Stock #: 2211472
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H78FH116157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2211472
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

