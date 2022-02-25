Menu
2015 Hyundai Genesis

141,617 KM

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2015 Hyundai Genesis

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan 4dr Sdn Ultimate

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan 4dr Sdn Ultimate

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_NoBadges

141,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8345241
  • Stock #: 047533
  • VIN: KMHGN4JF5FU047533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 047533
  • Mileage 141,617 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

519-588-2734
