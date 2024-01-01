$15,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L | HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL | BLUETOOTH
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
83,355KM
VIN 5XYZT3LB6FG233767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6209
- Mileage 83,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, and more!
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe